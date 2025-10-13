Imray forms new joint venture with Freytag and Berndt

FB Imray has taken over Imray’s product portfolio and will continue it under the Imray brand name. In addition to producing nautical charts and books, the company will also invest in new digital products.

Staff from Imray in England will continue to support the joint venture. DI Dr Carl Rauch has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of FB Imray. At the same time, Lucy Wilson will assume the position of Editor-in-Chief.

Customers in the United Kingdom have been advised to place their orders through Bookharbour or Cordee. For customers based in the European Union and the rest of the world, orders will be fulfilled directly from FB in Vienna, starting from October 27, 2025.