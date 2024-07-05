BOOK REVIEW | The War for England's Shores: S-Boats and the Fight Against British Coastal Convoys

Small ships, coastal forces, narrow seas, shallow seas, littoral combat: call them what you will, but the oft-ignored subject of small naval vessels is more important now, yet less conspicuous, than it has probably ever been. That is what makes this fine history of Germany and Britain’s naval operations in the North Sea and English Channel during World War II so timely and important.

Even in these unsettled times, it still seems almost instinctive for full-time, professional senior naval officers and their bureaucratic masters to focus almost entirely on big, blue water warships and nuclear submarines. They arrogantly look down on reservists and small ship operators.