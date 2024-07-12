BOOK REVIEW | The Brown Water War at 50: A Retrospective on the Coastal and Riverine Conflict in Vietnam

The Naval Institute Press has published several such "retrospectives" over the years. They offer the reader an excellent overview of the experiences and resulting lessons learnt from important battles and campaigns in which the United States Navy has taken a leading part. Indeed, one of the co-editors, Thomas Cutler, produced a similarly excellent retrospective on The Battle of Leyte Gulf at 75, a Retrospective.

Incorporating a carefully selected and well-illustrated dozen essays by experts on the subject, several of whom actually participated in the campaign described, they present a very useful and practical historical analysis of the United States Naval experience in Vietnam. There is an enormous amount to be learnt from them. This is military history of the most valuable kind.