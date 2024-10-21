BOOK REVIEW | Super Destroyers: From the Torpedo Boat Era to the Dominant Surface Warship of Today

It follows the development of torpedoes and the vessels used to carry and launch them for the 150 years from the 1870s to the 2020s. The author has carried out that task impressively comprehensively. He describes both the development of the weaponry and the launching platforms that inspired so many advances in naval architecture, engineering, ship building, materials, propulsion systems, naval tactics and doctrine.

Torpedo boats, the forerunner of destroyers, developed from 10-tonne, 20-metre, compound steam engine-propelled launches to 15,000-tonne, 180-metre gas turbine-powered, guided missile-focused ships. Along the way, destroyers became some of the fastest and most generally useful warships ever built. That rapid and impressive development is very well described in this book.

Author: Robert C. Stern

Available from Seaforth Publishing, Barnsley, UK

Web: www.seaforthpublishing.com