BOOK REVIEW | Krithia: The Forgotten Anzac Battle of Gallipoli
Your reviewer’s first reaction to this book was, “Oh no, not another dreary rehash of the Dardanelles debacle.” Reading it carefully, though, I was again reminded of the perils of judging a book by its cover.
The author has actually produced a very valuable military textbook that clearly explains the considerable dangers of conducting an amphibious assault unless you possess excellent intelligence; first rate leadership; more than adequate supplies of fuel, food, weapons, ammunition, medicines and shelter; fast and efficient facilities for the evacuation and treatment of wounded and sick personnel; powerful naval guns and aircraft; and, brilliant logistics. As well, of course, as plenty of enthusiastic well-trained troops.
Sadly, the Winston Churchill-inspired and ill-planned Allied landings at Gallipoli that were intended to “force the Dardanelles” lacked almost all of those essential ingredients except for the latter. They, among whom was the reviewer’s then 17-year-old great-uncle, were slaughtered in their thousands.
Thus, unsurprisingly, it was a deadly, embarrassing and very costly failure. The author shows why, very clearly and how the Gallipoli experience subsequently became the template for how not to conduct such operations.
Author: Mat McLachlan
Available from Hachette Australia, Sydney, Australia
Web: www.hachette.com.au