BOOK REVIEW | Krithia: The Forgotten Anzac Battle of Gallipoli

Sadly, the Winston Churchill-inspired and ill-planned Allied landings at Gallipoli that were intended to “force the Dardanelles” lacked almost all of those essential ingredients except for the latter. They, among whom was the reviewer’s then 17-year-old great-uncle, were slaughtered in their thousands.

Thus, unsurprisingly, it was a deadly, embarrassing and very costly failure. The author shows why, very clearly and how the Gallipoli experience subsequently became the template for how not to conduct such operations.

Author: Mat McLachlan

Available from Hachette Australia, Sydney, Australia

Web: www.hachette.com.au