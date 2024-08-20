BOOK REVIEW | DIVE! Australian Submariners at War

Australia has a lengthy, interesting, and not always successful submarine building and operating history. The Royal Australian Navy (RAN), as the author relates in considerable detail, first acquired two British-built, commanded, and partially crewed subs, AE-1 and AE-2, in 1913, soon after the navy was first independently established. Despite the bravery of their crews, both submarines were lost within nine months of the outbreak of World War I. Put bluntly, they contributed little to the war effort.

During the 1920s, further submarines were acquired by the RAN, but none were successful and they were rapidly returned to their Royal Navy source. The RAN then remained without submarines throughout World War II and, despite their absence, the service survived the war thanks to valuable support from mainly American and some British boats.