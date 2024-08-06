AWARDS 2023 | Best Workboat Fendering Supplier – Ocean 3

Based in Linselles in northern France, Ocean 3 has become globally renowned as a high quality supplier of marine fendering and navigational and mooring buoys.

It has a wide range of standard products to suit most practical uses but can custom build for every imaginable purpose if required. Ocean 3’s substantial design office and factory maintains considerable stocks for immediate delivery.

Its fendering systems are fitted worldwide to tugs, OSVs, WFSV’s, ferries, patrol boats, pilot boats, dredgers and every imaginable kind of vessel as well as to wharves, jetties and quays.