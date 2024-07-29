AWARDS 2023 | Best Medium Trawler – Erin Bruce II – Armon Shipyard
Delivered recently to a very experienced American owned Argentinean scallop trawling company, this impressive ship operates off the cold, bleak ‘deep south’ of South America around Patagonia.
A highly developed and refined fishing machine, she is also clearly and, of necessity, very seaworthy. She has also been built to be very efficient to work from and comfortable for her crew.
The vessel was built for year-round trawling and processing of Patagonian scallops off Argentina's Atlantic coast for export to Europe and North America. Cooke Seafood said is the biggest newbuild factory trawler to be operated in Argentina and the first to be constructed specifically for the domestic scallop fishery. It is also designed to be fuel-efficient and to offer modern crew accommodations such as cabins, a galley, and a mess.
To exceed regulatory standards and meet the growing needs of customers, the trawler boasts features such as a a grading machine, processing electronics, electronic winches, radars, echosounders, and trawl sensors in doors and nets. The processing facilities include sorting equipment and have a rated output of 20 tonnes per day.
Thanks to the vessel's facilities, scallops can be frozen-at-sea within an hour of being harvested. This ensures their freshness up until they are offloaded at its homeport of Mar del Plata.