AWARDS 2023 | Best Large Research Vessel – Jaywun – Environment Agency Abu Dhabi

The impressively well-equipped and very versatile Jaywun has been impeccably built to serve the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi for many years. With a hydrodynamically excellent hull design combined with a hybrid diesel/electric propulsion system, she is both economical and long-ranging. She is also very quiet so she is perfect for her various oceanic research roles.

Designed to operate both in the hot, saline and shallow waters of the Arabian Gulf and the deeper oceanic sea in the Gulf of Oman, her role is focused precisely on relatively local operations. Those rich waters, though, will provide a “happy hunting ground” for the team of marine scientists who will be comfortably housed aboard.

The very extensive winch, crane, laboratory and electronics fit out will effectively facilitate the research conducted aboard this very fine vessel. Her equipment is sufficiently extensive as to permit and enhance every aspect of oceanographic research.

All those assets have been encapsulated in an attractive and purposeful looking research ship.