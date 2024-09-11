AWARDS 2023 | Best Large Research Vessel – Jaywun – Environment Agency Abu Dhabi
Best Large Research Vessel – Jaywun – Environment Agency Abu Dhabi
The impressively well-equipped and very versatile Jaywun has been impeccably built to serve the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi for many years. With a hydrodynamically excellent hull design combined with a hybrid diesel/electric propulsion system, she is both economical and long-ranging. She is also very quiet so she is perfect for her various oceanic research roles.
Designed to operate both in the hot, saline and shallow waters of the Arabian Gulf and the deeper oceanic sea in the Gulf of Oman, her role is focused precisely on relatively local operations. Those rich waters, though, will provide a “happy hunting ground” for the team of marine scientists who will be comfortably housed aboard.
The very extensive winch, crane, laboratory and electronics fit out will effectively facilitate the research conducted aboard this very fine vessel. Her equipment is sufficiently extensive as to permit and enhance every aspect of oceanographic research.
All those assets have been encapsulated in an attractive and purposeful looking research ship.
"It is the first research vessel in the UAE and the most advanced in the Middle East," Ahmed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), told Baird Maritime. "It is equipped with the state-of-art technology tailored for conducting environmental studies, making it a key platform for marine research."
Al Hashemi added that the vessel uses environment-friendly technologies to conduct specialised research in the Arabian Gulf – the world’s hottest sea and a natural climate change laboratory – as part of the UAE’s, "forward-looking science and innovation-based initiatives."
"The vessel allows EAD to continue research on fisheries and marine biodiversity, maintain the momentum of the significant work so far completed, and support the monitoring and assessing of the effects of climate change on the marine environment," Al Hashemi added.
"It also provides a reliable scientific platform that meets the UAE’s marine research needs and assists the agency’s pioneering oceanographic and fisheries research in the UAE’s largely unstudied waters of 10 metres and deeper."
The vessel also has the integrated capability to undertake comprehensive marine surveys, such as deep-water marine ecological baseline surveys; fisheries resources assessment surveys; deep-water habitat surveys of coral and seagrasses; marine water and sediment quality surveys; and megafauna surveys of dolphins, dugong, turtles, and other marine species.
It does all these with the aid of advanced equipment including a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), a trawling kit, acoustic gear, CTD equipment, scuba diving facilities, and six laboratories dedicated to fields such as chemical analysis, acoustic monitoring, and air quality monitoring.
"As a research vessel, Jaywun is dedicated to maintaining rigorous compliance with international and UAE federal regulations that govern ship operations and their environmental impact," said Al Hashemi. "Our commitment to aligning with current local and international trends and regulations is evident through several key measures."
The vessel adheres to conventions outlined by the IMO, including the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL). This ensures that the vessel operates within strict guidelines aimed at reducing pollution and environmental harm. The vessel also undergoes regular inspections and audits conducted by classification societies, flag states, and other regulatory bodies to verify compliance with environmental regulations, ensuring that required standards are met or exceeded.
"The vessel implements comprehensive procedures to handle all types of waste, including hazardous materials like oil and chemicals, in strict accordance with MARPOL regulations," said Al Hashemi. "This meticulous approach minimises environmental impact and ensures responsible disposal practices."
The crew also receive specialised training in environmental awareness and best practices. This ensures that they are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to minimise the vessel’s environmental footprint during its operations.
"The year 2023 marked the Year of Sustainability, showcasing our nation's dedication to environmental preservation and sustainable practices," Al Hashemi told Baird Maritime. "Simultaneously, the UAE hosted COP 28, a pivotal global summit that brought together leaders from around the world to advance crucial climate action initiatives.
"In light of this, since becoming operational in 2023, Jaywun has enabled the EAD to become the first organisation in the world to conduct atmospheric research on a 10,000-kilometre voyage from Spain to Abu Dhabi, covering 25 countries and eight seas and oceans from December 2022 to January 2023."
Using innovative equipment, the vessel studied air quality dynamics along the coast and offshore areas, contributing to understanding of climate change impacts. The project was undertaken in collaboration with the Max Planck Institute and the Cyprus Institute, and the research promoted global knowledge in atmospheric science.
"Another significant development was the completion of the first-ever comprehensive acoustic survey of the UAE’s waters," added Al Hashemi. "Conducted over two weeks in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, the survey assessed marine life population and distribution. With an embarked team of UAE nationals and international experts, Jaywun sailed on a 108-day sea voyage across 324 sites, collecting 1,500 samples. This effort included training time of 3,510 hours for nine UAE nationals, contributing to the evaluation and conservation of the country’s marine resources."
The year 2023 also saw the EAD establish a collaboration with OceanX, M42, and Bayanat to advance a marine research initiative with a focus on environmental conservation. The partnership employed state-of-the-art marine research technologies aboard Jaywun and OceanX’s vessel OceanXplorer.
"The primary aim was to enhance our understanding of fisheries and biodiversity, while members of the Abu Dhabi Environmental Research Network (ADERN) actively contributed to both the collection and analysis of data, significantly supporting our marine research objectives," said Al Hashemi.
Jaywun's mission in this regard also featured the first-ever study of eDNA on a moving vessel in the region. EAD analysed 37 eDNA samples from 19 different sites using advanced technology to perform eDNA and fish sample sequencing with real-time sample analysis. This innovative approach is crucial for understanding the genetic diversity and composition of fish populations, enabling scientists to better assess their health, adaptability, and resilience to climate change.
"To expand our research scope," said Al Hashemi, "we plan to enhance the onboard facilities by adding laboratories and deploying specialised observation tools specifically designed for the Arabian Gulf. Integration of top-tier sensors will further enhance our ability to monitor ocean dynamics, weather patterns, and other environmental factors with greater accuracy."
The goal of the enhancements is to position the vessel as a key part of the maritime research sector with an emphasis on sustainability, technological advancement, and international collaboration. Other investments being considered include AI technologies to enhance the EAD's ability to collect and analyse data, allowing for more precise observations and analysis of marine environments.
"Jaywun is actively engaged in collaborative research initiatives with other organisations, governments, and research institutions," said Al Hashemi. "These partnerships address critical marine issues such as climate change- associated temperature rise and sustainable fisheries management, pooling expertise, and resources for impactful outcomes."
Al Hashemi explained that the vessel's impact on the UAE and the regional maritime industry is multifaceted, as it serves as a catalyst for innovation within the UAE's maritime sector, inspiring the development of cutting-edge technologies and solutions. This then stimulates advancements that could lead to new industry products, services, and operational efficiencies.
"Jaywun enhances the region's marine research capabilities by providing unparalleled insights into the Arabian Gulf's ecosystem," Al Hashemi told Baird Maritime. "Its sophisticated tools and methodologies enable detailed studies crucial for marine conservation, ecosystem management, and sustainable development practices. This enhanced understanding is pivotal in shaping policies and initiatives that safeguard marine biodiversity and ecosystem health."
Al Hashemi believes Jaywun plays a crucial role in nurturing local talent and expertise. Through training programmes and hands-on experience, the vessel contributes to the development of skilled professionals in fields such as marine science, research methodology, and technological innovation. This capacity building not only helps achieve national workforce development goals but also positions the UAE as a hub for marine research excellence.
"Finally, Jaywun fosters regional collaboration by serving as a platform for joint research initiatives among countries in the region," Al Hashemi remarked. "By facilitating knowledge exchange and cooperative efforts in marine research and conservation, the vessel strengthens partnerships and promotes collective action towards preserving the region's marine resources."
For a list of the 2023 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.