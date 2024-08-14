AWARDS 2023 | Best Gearbox Supplier – ZF Group

"We supply a wide range of lightweight and robust transmissions suitable for all types of engines and propulsion systems, covering various applications such as motor yachts, watersports boats, and sail boats, but also patrol boats, ferries, and other commercial vessels," Massimiliano Cotterchio, Head of Marketing and Sales at ZF Padova, told Baird Maritime.

"These also cover a wide variety of transmissions for engine outputs, for all installation configurations – vertical offset, down-angle, coaxial and vee-drive. All the gears are calculated and optimised for minimum noise and maximum strength, and case hardened with precisely ground gear teeth for long life and smooth running."

Cotterchio said the company's product portfolio is continuously enhanced and adapted to market conditions. Safety, a long product lifecycle, comfort, and customers' interest are the top priorities as the portfolio is updated.