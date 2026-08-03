TAFE Queensland seeking public suggestions for name of new training vessel

TAFE Queensland is seeking feedback from members of the community in selecting a name for its newest training vessel.
TAFE Queensland said the new eight-metre rigid inflatable boat (RIB) will help provide practical, hands-on training for students undertaking maritime courses across South East Queensland, preparing them to become skilled marine professionals.
Robert Petherbridge, General Manager of TAFE Queensland’s Gold Coast region, said the vessel would strengthen TAFE Queensland’s training capabilities and support the continued growth of Queensland’s marine sector.
“As Queensland’s marine industry continues to expand, particularly here on the Gold Coast, so too does the demand for a qualified and job-ready workforce,” said Mr Petherbridge. “This new training vessel will provide our students with the practical experience and confidence they need to pursue successful careers on the water.”
The eight-metre Brig RIB is scheduled to enter service in September and will support delivery of a range of maritime courses, including the Certificate II in Maritime Operations, which provides students who successfully complete the course with the skills and qualifications required to work as a coxswain on commercial vessels up to 12 metres in length.
The competition closes at 23:59 local time on Sunday, August 16. Three winning entries will each receive a double pass for whale watching with Sea World Cruises.
Interested parties may view details on TAFE Queensland's social media pages here and here.