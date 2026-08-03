TAFE Queensland seeking public suggestions for name of new training vessel

TAFE Queensland is seeking feedback from members of the community in selecting a name for its newest training vessel.

TAFE Queensland said the new eight-metre rigid inflatable boat (RIB) will help provide practical, hands-on training for students undertaking maritime courses across South East Queensland, preparing them to become skilled marine professionals.

Robert Petherbridge, General Manager of TAFE Queensland’s Gold Coast region, said the vessel would strengthen TAFE Queensland’s training capabilities and support the continued growth of Queensland’s marine sector.