Seafarer placement initiative secures government funding

Crew management specialist Siera Marine Management has been awarded funding under the Australian Government's maritime skills and training initiative (MSTI) to deliver a program aimed at increasing the number of qualified Australian seafarers.

The Australian Maritime Workforce Development – Sea Time Support Project will provide qualifying sea-time placements for 49 Australian trainees and cadets between 2026 and 2028. Siera said the project will address one of the industry's most significant barriers by increasing access to the sea time required for certification.

The initiative will support the Australian Government's objective of increasing training berths for Australian seafarers and strengthening Australia's maritime workforce capability.