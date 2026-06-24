Seafarer placement initiative secures government funding

Crew management specialist Siera Marine Management has been awarded funding under the Australian Government's maritime skills and training initiative (MSTI) to deliver a program aimed at increasing the number of qualified Australian seafarers.
The Australian Maritime Workforce Development – Sea Time Support Project will provide qualifying sea-time placements for 49 Australian trainees and cadets between 2026 and 2028. Siera said the project will address one of the industry's most significant barriers by increasing access to the sea time required for certification.
The initiative will support the Australian Government's objective of increasing training berths for Australian seafarers and strengthening Australia's maritime workforce capability.
The program will support participants across deck, engineering, electro-technical and integrated rating pathways. All sea service will be aligned with Australian Maritime Safety Authority certification requirements and international standards.
“Access to sea time remains one of the most significant barriers for aspiring seafarers," said Samuel Coote, Siera Marine Management Managing Director. "This program allows us to work closely with vessel operators and industry partners to create training opportunities that support certification and long-term careers at sea.
"By increasing access to qualifying sea-time placements, we are helping increase the number of qualified Australian seafarers entering the industry while supporting the long-term capability of Australia's maritime workforce."
The project will help expand the availability of training berths and increase opportunities for Australians seeking careers at sea. Siera said this directly reflects the MSTI program’s objective of increasing berth access so more Australian trainees and cadets can complete the sea time needed for certification.
Expressions of interest are now open via the Siera Marine Management website, which includes careers information and company contact points.