Queensland to invest $2.5b to restore Caincross Dockyard in Brisbane

The State Government of Queensland has declared the Cairncross Dockyard Brisbane Project as a prescribed project with the aim of reviving a functional shipyard in Morningside.
Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie said the $2.5 billion privately funded Cairncross project is expected to generate over 1,000 direct jobs in the shipyard and thousands of indirect jobs across steel production, advanced manufacturing, and logistics.
Once completed, the facility will be equipped to perform both on-water and off-water vessel maintenance, ensuring vessels are ready for operation.
The project will include the construction of a large-scale graving dock, a 6,000-tonne hydraulic chain jack vertical ship lift, a 1,200-tonne crawler crane, new and expanded wharves, and critical power and water infrastructure.
The Cairncross Dockyard was established in 1942 to support naval operations during World War II. However, it has recently fallen into misuse.
Deputy Premier Bleijie said the project aligns with the Queensland Government’s strategic plan to accelerate development within the state's defence industry.