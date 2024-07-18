Public feedback sought on removal of oil and gas platforms in Commonwealth waters

The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCEEW) is seeking feedback on draft guidance for industry about removing offshore oil and gas infrastructure during decommissioning. The DCEEW clarifies that the guidance is only for Commonwealth waters.

Decommissioning is a normal part of the lifecycle of every offshore oil and gas project, and the process must meet international and domestic environmental protection requirements. Approvals from multiple government departments and agencies are normally required to ensure the environment is protected. The DCEEW welcomes feedback from anyone with an interest in the process.