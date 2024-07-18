Public feedback sought on removal of oil and gas platforms in Commonwealth waters

The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCEEW) is seeking feedback on draft guidance for industry about removing offshore oil and gas infrastructure during decommissioning. The DCEEW clarifies that the guidance is only for Commonwealth waters.
Decommissioning is a normal part of the lifecycle of every offshore oil and gas project, and the process must meet international and domestic environmental protection requirements. Approvals from multiple government departments and agencies are normally required to ensure the environment is protected. The DCEEW welcomes feedback from anyone with an interest in the process.
The draft guidance explains:
required application and assessment considerations, including environmental protection and safety considerations
regulatory requirements around infrastructure that must be removed from the sea
infrastructure that in limited circumstances may be permitted to be left in the sea
The DCEEW developed the guidance with the Department of Industry, Science and Resources (DISR) and the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA).
Interested parties may read the draft guidance and provide feedback via this link. The public comment period closes on Friday, August 2, 2024.