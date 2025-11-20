Progress continues at Lumsden Point import/export hub in Port Hedland

Works are progressing on the Lumsden Point development, which is enhancing the Port of Port Hedland’s export and import capabilities.
More than 280 steel piles will be installed in the coming months to form the base of the two new multi-user wharfs.
Upon completion, Lumsden Point will facilitate the export of battery metals such as lithium and copper concentrates and minerals and the import of renewable energy infrastructure including wind turbines and blades.
The landside civils and services contract has been awarded to Ertech. Ertech will deliver earthworks, internal roads, sealing of the causeway and underground services across the development, including power, water and communications.
Pilbara Ports expects imports through Lumsden Point to begin in the middle of 2026.
The Australian Government is investing $565 million in common user port upgrades in the Pilbara, with $450 million supporting Lumsden Point in partnership with the Western Australian Government, which is contributing $96.6 million to the project.