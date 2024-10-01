Preliminary feasibility licence awarded for Southern Ocean Region wind zone off Victoria
The Minister for Climate Change and Energy has made a preliminary decision to grant a feasibility licence for an offshore wind project in the Southern Ocean area off the Victorian coast.
Spinifex Offshore Wind Farm will move to the next stage of the feasibility licensing process. If approved, the proposed project could generate 1.2 GW of renewable electricity.
The Offshore Infrastructure Registrar received one feasibility licence application across the 1,030-square-kilometre zone. The final decision on feasibility licences will be made following consultation with First Nations groups.
The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water clarified that any offshore wind projects cannot be built yet.
Following the grant of a feasibility licence, the feasibility licence holder will:
Consult various organisations and groups that may be impacted by the development, including First Nations groups
Undertake detailed studies, including environmental studies, to determine the viability of their project
Develop management plans to outline how all stages of the project will be undertaken