Port of Townsville to increase handling capacity at two berths

The Port of Townsville in Queensland will increase handling capacity at berths three and four through a $6.5 million upgrade that will improve cargo handling capacity and enable larger vessels to access one of the port’s busiest berths.

The works will enable the port’s ship-to-shore crane to operate along an additional 360 metres of berth, extending its reach from berth four onto berth three and enabling it to service 550 metres of quayline.

Port of Townsville General Manager of Operations, Projects, and Safety David McLoughlin said the upgrade formed part of a broader program of works to accommodate larger-class cargo ships at the port and to strengthen its long-term trade growth and capabilities.