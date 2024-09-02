Port of Melbourne secures lease for 29 hectares of additional land

This represents the port’s largest ever expansion since the long-term lease was granted in 2016. Based on current planning, Port of Melbourne expects to invest more than AU$200 million into the development of the site.

Consistent with the Victorian Government’s 2018 Victorian Freight Plan, Port of Melbourne will invest in developing the site for a range of uses, including truck parking facilities and container storage. The establishment of port functions at this site will improve traffic movement in the area, complementing the West Gate Tunnel when it opens.