Pilbara Ports reports record tonnes exported for fifth consecutive year

The Port of Port Hedland contributed significantly to this achievement with a throughput of 573.6 million tonnes.

The commodities exported through Pilbara Ports in 2023-24 were valued at an estimated $173.2 billion, highlighting the significance of the region to the nation’s economy and to the global supply chain.

Commonwealth and state government investment in major projects, such as Lumsden Point in the Port of Port Hedland and the Dampier Cargo Wharf in the Port of Dampier, are driving demand for regional jobs in the Pilbara, with 74 per cent of Pilbara Ports contract spend remaining within Western Australia and almost 45 per cent invested in Pilbara-based businesses.