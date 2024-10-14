OPINION | Australia should champion Indian Ocean port development

Despite proximity to Australia, many countries in the Indian Ocean Region, including small island states, do not recognise Canberra as a preferred infrastructure development partner. This perception is understandable, as the modest scale of Australia’s investments signals a less committed presence in the region.

Australia has an opportunity to engage because important aspects of its port operations, notwithstanding local factors that hold back its own productivity, are quite advanced. Its knowhow would be valuable for countries in the Indian Ocean region.