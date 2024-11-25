New sea container strategy to boost biosecurity in the Pacific
A workshop in Fiji this month will seek to strengthen biosecurity in the Pacific by developing a new strategy to manage risks associated with sea container movements, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) said in a recent press release.
The strategy aims to reduce the global spread of hitchhiker pests across the Pacific region via the sea container pathway. These include the giant African snail, whose voracious appetite poses a threat to crops and other plant life, and the formosan termite, one of the world’s most destructive termites, both detected in shipments to Australia in October.
More than 2.5 million sea containers arrived in Australia in the 2023-24 financial year, up 4.7 per cent on the previous year.
DAFF Deputy Secretary for Biosecurity, Operations and Compliance Justine Saunders said the workshop would promote heightened biosecurity and further trade in the region.
“Our region relies on trade via sea containers but we need to ensure we can safely and responsibly develop our trade between nations and not allow the spread of pests and weeds,” said Saunders. “A new strategy will help strengthen the biosecurity capabilities of Pacific for sea container pathways, including those to and from Australia and other Pacific Island countries and territories.
“It will reduce biosecurity risks for agricultural industries within the region, supporting preservation of pest status and food security. Once implemented, the strategy could lead to faster border clearances and reduced costs for commercial sea cargo industries.”
The workshop will also focus on exploring ways to automate sea container hygiene as part of the digitalisation of cross-border trade.
The event will bring together representatives from Pacific Island countries and territories, DAFF, the World Bank Group, and commercial sea cargo industries for the Pacific Strategy for the Sea Container Pathway Workshop in Nadi, Fiji, from November 25 to 29.
The event is funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, DAFF, and the World Bank Group. For information on hitchhiker pests, visit Hitchhiker pest program – DAFF.