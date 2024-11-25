New sea container strategy to boost biosecurity in the Pacific

The strategy aims to reduce the global spread of hitchhiker pests across the Pacific region via the sea container pathway. These include the giant African snail, whose voracious appetite poses a threat to crops and other plant life, and the formosan termite, one of the world’s most destructive termites, both detected in shipments to Australia in October.

More than 2.5 million sea containers arrived in Australia in the 2023-24 financial year, up 4.7 per cent on the previous year.