Maritime Safety Queensland advises recreational boaters to be mindful of collision regulations
Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) has issued a critical reminder to masters of recreational boats about the dangers of breaching collision regulations in busy shipping lanes, following the prosecution of a catamaran skipper in the Sandgate Magistrates Court.
The skipper of the 15-metre sailing catamaran Sensation was fined $6,000 for causing a near-miss with the 146-metre chemical tanker Fairchem Restio (pictured) in Moreton Bay.
MSQ said the incident highlights the life-threatening risks posed when small vessels fail to maintain a proper lookout in designated shipping channels.
Fairchem Restio, carrying a hazardous cargo, was forced to take evasive action twice after the catamaran crossed into its path while returning from Moreton Island to Manly Boat Harbour on May 21, 2023.
Despite attempts by the tanker’s marine pilot to contact the catamaran via VHF radio, Sensation's skipper failed to respond, leading the pilot to suspect the vessel was on autopilot.
The court heard that the skipper remained unaware of the imminent danger he had created, endangering not only his crew—including four children—but also the tanker and its crew.
The $6,000 fine was deemed appropriate to serve as a deterrent and reinforce the need for compliance with the Transport Operations (Marine Safety) Act 1994 and International Collision Regulations.
MSQ urges all vessel masters to maintain a proper lookout and exercise caution in busy shipping channels to prevent such dangerous incidents.
For additional information on safe navigation and shipping lanes in most of Queensland’s major ports, visit Maritime Safety Queensland – Ship navigation area warning (Chartlets for Cairns and Abbot Point major ports are not available).