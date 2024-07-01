Five organisations to benefit from first round of NSW Seafarer Welfare Fund

Seafarers visiting NSW ports will benefit from a $2.5 million Seafarer Welfare Fund, which will provide access to a range of critical services and programs during their time in NSW. Port Authority of NSW has collaborated with private port operators NSW Ports and Port of Newcastle to deliver the Seafarer Welfare Fund to support visiting maritime workers.
Port Authority CEO Philip Holliday, alongside CEO NSW Ports Marika Calfas and CEO Port of Newcastle Craig Carmody, announced the first five organisations to successfully secure funding under Round one of the $2.5 million five-year fund. Calfas said the new fund enables seafarer welfare organisations to continue and expand their support offerings and provides greater certainty of ongoing funding.
Carmody remarked that it is an efficient model that can sustain or improve key logistical services to seafarers by proven providers, ranging from communication support to transportation and recreation. All are assessed against clear criteria that demonstrates the positive wellbeing and mental health outcomes for seafarers.