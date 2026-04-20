Construction begins on new seafarers centre at Port of Port Hedland

Construction has officially begun on a new seafarers centre at the Port of Port Hedland.
Benchmark Construction and Building has been awarded a contract to construct the new centre.
Pilbara Ports said the centre will be a welcoming space for seafarers visiting Port Hedland, and will include areas for rest, connection, recreation and access to vital support services.
The centre will feature a communal lounge equipped with games and kitchen facilities, quiet areas, a library, meditation and prayer rooms and a shared chapel. Additionally, it will provide access to wifi internet, SIM cards, and proximity to local shops and amenities.
The centre will also feature public spaces, and it will be a gathering place for visiting tourists, as popular harbour tours will be facilitated by the centre, and public terraces will provide opportunities for ship-spotting or relaxing in Marapikurrinya Park.
Pilbara Ports said the project design development was informed by stakeholder feedback to ensure the centre meets the practical needs of seafarers while also responding to the local environment, community and operational requirements.
The $21 million cost of the new centre will be funded by Pilbara Ports, with the costs recouped over time from iron ore customers: BHP, Fortescue, Hancock Iron Ore, and Mineral Resources.