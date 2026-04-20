Construction begins on new seafarers centre at Port of Port Hedland

Construction has officially begun on a new seafarers centre at the Port of Port Hedland.

Benchmark Construction and Building has been awarded a contract to construct the new centre.

Pilbara Ports said the centre will be a welcoming space for seafarers visiting Port Hedland, and will include areas for rest, connection, recreation and access to vital support services.

The centre will feature a communal lounge equipped with games and kitchen facilities, quiet areas, a library, meditation and prayer rooms and a shared chapel. Additionally, it will provide access to wifi internet, SIM cards, and proximity to local shops and amenities.