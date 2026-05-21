Cairns launches national workforce plan for Australia's marine, maritime and defence industries

Cairns has launched the first stage of a national industry-led response to skills shortages for Australia’s marine, maritime and defence industries, following Marine Futures' research showing 93 per cent of employers were facing medium-to-high levels of workforce shortages over the next 12 months.
Marine Futures launched its workforce plan earlier this month, with support from Defence Industry Networking and Superyacht Group Great Barrier Reef. The launch drew 80 representatives from across the region’s industry, training, recruitment, government and association networks.
Cairns brings together one of Australia’s most balanced marine, maritime and defence industry profiles, with defence sustainment, shipyards, ports, reef tourism, superyachts, marine science, training and education working in close connection.
Drawn from 72 companies surveyed across the industry, the 2025 Marine Futures report found 73 per cent of businesses reported labour shortages negatively impacted productivity and profitability. Long-term workforce gap forecasts increased from 40 per cent at three years to 58 per cent across the five-year period.
"Workforce pressure is not isolated to Cairns," said Adam Chanter, Founding Director of Marine Futures. "Companies are investing more into recruitment and developing their people, but the skills shortage is only getting worse. Industry needs a practical, evidence-based plan that supports the good work already underway, while tackling the policy settings that make it difficult for business to grow their teams."
The Marine Futures workforce plan is built on two priorities: immediate industry awareness through its jobs and skills platform connecting and inspiring more people into marine, maritime and defence careers; and long-term advocacy to secure stronger workforce investment across the sector. Science-based candidate attraction has been considered with the model.
Technology partner Workinitiatives will support the rollout with digital infrastructure, including employer job boards, applicant tracking and API integrations that connect with existing job platforms.
Key launch announcements included the Maritime Action Network, a strategic industry group designed to guide jobs and skills priorities, coordinate advocacy and support regional ambassadors. The network will also support a career connector function, helping turn face-to-face engagement into ongoing career guidance, employer connection and industry updates through a single platform.
The launch also recognised Cairns Regional Council support for the upcoming industry attraction campaigns featuring Australian Border Force, local shipyards, reef tourism operators, superyacht companies, Ports North, Citizens of the Reef Australian Border Force and the Royal Australian Navy.