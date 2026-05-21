Cairns launches national workforce plan for Australia's marine, maritime and defence industries

Cairns has launched the first stage of a national industry-led response to skills shortages for Australia’s marine, maritime and defence industries, following Marine Futures' research showing 93 per cent of employers were facing medium-to-high levels of workforce shortages over the next 12 months.

Marine Futures launched its workforce plan earlier this month, with support from Defence Industry Networking and Superyacht Group Great Barrier Reef. The launch drew 80 representatives from across the region’s industry, training, recruitment, government and association networks.

Cairns brings together one of Australia’s most balanced marine, maritime and defence industry profiles, with defence sustainment, shipyards, ports, reef tourism, superyachts, marine science, training and education working in close connection.