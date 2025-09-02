AMSA issues revised marine orders for load lines, tonnage measurements
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has advised that the updated Marine Order 16 (Load lines) 2025 (MO16) and Marine Order 19 (Tonnage Measurements) 2025 (MO19) came into effect on Monday, September 1.
AMSA said the updates ensure Australia’s regulations are aligned with international standards to support safer and more effective maritime operations.
About MO16 and MO19
MO16 gives effect to the International Convention on Load Lines. It sets out requirements for: vessel certification as proof of survey and compliance with the convention; vessel load line markings; and determining when a vessel is considered overloaded.
MO19 meanwhile implements the International Convention on Tonnage Measurement of Ships. It deals with vessel certification as proof of compliance.
Key updates
Commercial yachts: this clarifies that an Australian recreational vessel when operating as a commercial yacht and becomes RAV, it is subject to the International Convention on Load Lines and MO16 applies to it.
International Tonnage Certificates: this gives AMSA or a recognised organisation the power to issue international tonnage certificates to eligible Australian-flagged recreational vessels.
Domestic commercial vessels: this allows domestic commercial vessel owners to apply for an international tonnage certificate.
Improved clarity: updates have been made to both marine orders for consistency with other contemporary marine orders. The updates include simpler, clearer language, and corrections for ease of understanding.
Public consultation on the proposed amendments was undertaken from February to March 2025. The feedback report is now available on the AMSA site.