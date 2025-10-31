Spencer Gulf Searoad announces temporary suspension of Wallaroo–Lucky Bay ferry service

Spencer Gulf Searoad has announced the temporary suspension of its Wallaroo–Lucky Bay ferry service.
Spencer Gulf Searoad CEO, Kieran Carvill, confirmed the decision, stating that the current older vessel, Aurora V (pictured), has been in Yamba, New South Wales, since July, undergoing a refit following her recent sale, with the objective of replacing her with a future-proofed vessel.
"We have tried and exhausted all efforts to secure a suitable, high-quality interim vessel," said Mr Carvill. "Unfortunately, every option evaluated was unsuitable for the crossing, deemed too old, or non-compliant with stringent 2025 regulatory standards.
"The safety and compliance of our operations are paramount, leaving us no choice but to pause the service temporarily."
Spencer Gulf Searoad added that it is progressing its long-term strategy. The design for a new, permanent state-of-the-art electrical vessel has been finalised and is currently lodged with Lloyd’s Register, awaiting final plan approval.
The company said it will provide updates as soon as the long-term vessel plans are approved and a re-launch date can be confirmed.