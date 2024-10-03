Port Authority NSW awards tender for shore charging installation works at White Bay Cruise Terminal
The Port Authority of New South Wales has awarded the tender for the design, fabrication, supply, and installation of shore power equipment at Sydney's White Bay Cruise Terminal. The facilities are scheduled to be ready by the end of 2026.
Once completed, the facilities will serve cruise ships as well as dry bulk vessels. The project will have a total cost of approximately $60 million.
The facilities will be installed at White Bay berth five at the Bays Port precinct. Port Authority NSW said the supply of certified renewable energy for shore power at the White Bay Cruise Terminal is estimated to achieve a reduction of up to 4,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum.
The port authority added that the introduction of shore power could see a reduction in noise from cruise ships of up to 10dB. Powering down the ships’ engines that normally burn diesel fuel will also reduce local air pollution and associated odours.