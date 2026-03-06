Three Australians aboard US submarine that sank Iranian ship

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday that three Australian defence personnel were on board a United States submarine that sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo in the Indian Ocean, but stressed they did not take part in the attack.

The strike, which occurred off the southern coast of Sri Lanka this week, marked the first time since World War II that the United States has sunk an enemy vessel with a torpedo. Sri Lankan authorities recovered the bodies of 87 sailors.

The far-left Albanese told Sky News the Australians were on board as part of training linked to the AUKUS defence pact between Australia, the US and Britain, designed to help Australia acquire and build nuclear-powered submarines.