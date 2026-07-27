Report: 70 per cent of Queensland boating accidents occurred under calm conditions

The Queensland Government is urging boaters to stay alert every time they are on the water, after a new report has shown most incidents on Queensland’s waterways occur in favourable conditions.
The 2025 Marine Incidents in Queensland report by Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) found the majority of serious boating incidents occurred in good conditions inshore, which includes rivers, creeks, streams and lakes, waters within breakwaters or revetments and within half of a nautical mile from land.
Across Queensland, 70 per cent of reported incidents occurred in designated smooth waters, 62 per cent in clear weather, 66 per cent in good visibility and 59 per cent in winds below 16 knots.
The report recorded 328 reported marine incidents statewide, which is an increase of five per cent from 2024, while Queensland recorded one recreational boating fatality, the lowest annual fatality count this century.
Outside of Brisbane, the Gladstone maritime region recorded the most incidents with 67, which is a 20 per cent increase in incidents compared to 2024.
MSQ General Manager Kell Dillon said the findings showed boaties could not afford to switch off just because conditions looked favourable.
"When the water is calm and the weather is clear, it can be easy to think an incident won’t occur but that is exactly when complacency can creep in," Dillon said. "Good conditions and being close to land are no guarantee of safety. Stay alert every time you are on the water."
Dillon added that collisions between vessels were the leading incident type across the majority of regions in Queensland, which reinforces the importance of keeping a proper lookout, travelling at a safe speed and giving other vessels enough room to manoeuvre – especially in tighter channels and anchorages.
The report can be read here.