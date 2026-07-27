Report: 70 per cent of Queensland boating accidents occurred under calm conditions

The Queensland Government is urging boaters to stay alert every time they are on the water, after a new report has shown most incidents on Queensland’s waterways occur in favourable conditions.

The 2025 Marine Incidents in Queensland report by Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) found the majority of serious boating incidents occurred in good conditions inshore, which includes rivers, creeks, streams and lakes, waters within breakwaters or revetments and within half of a nautical mile from land.

Across Queensland, 70 per cent of reported incidents occurred in designated smooth waters, 62 per cent in clear weather, 66 per cent in good visibility and 59 per cent in winds below 16 knots.