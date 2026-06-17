Over 150 vessel wrecks removed from Queensland's Mackay region

The Queensland Government has removed a number of derelict vessels from the Pioneer River in Mackay, bringing the total to more than 150 vessels cleared from local waterways under a marine safety initiative.

The former fishing vessel Amastra (pictured) was the last vessel removed on May 6, thus helping clean up the riverbank and restore the area for the local community.

The operation was led by Maritime Safety Queensland and supported by the Mackay Regional Council, which engaged a contractor to remove debris and rubbish left behind by previous vessels and illegal camping activity.