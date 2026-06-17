Over 150 vessel wrecks removed from Queensland's Mackay region

The Queensland Government has removed a number of derelict vessels from the Pioneer River in Mackay, bringing the total to more than 150 vessels cleared from local waterways under a marine safety initiative.
The former fishing vessel Amastra (pictured) was the last vessel removed on May 6, thus helping clean up the riverbank and restore the area for the local community.
The operation was led by Maritime Safety Queensland and supported by the Mackay Regional Council, which engaged a contractor to remove debris and rubbish left behind by previous vessels and illegal camping activity.
The marine safety initiative under which the wreck removal was conducted commenced in July last year and will last approximately three years. The Queensland Government will invest $15 million in the program.
The Queensland Government said that, between July 2018 and December 2025, Queensland waterways saw significant progress in tackling derelict vessels. During this time, a total of 1,924 vessels were removed or resolved.
To report a suspected derelict or abandoned vessel, anyone may contact Maritime Safety Queensland via the agency's official site.