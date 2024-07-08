OPINION | With its risks understood and managed, SSN-AUKUS is Australia's best bet

This is no time to be thinking of jumping from the plan to build nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) with Britain and into a doubtful alternative of constructing US Virginia-class boats in Australia. Doing so would be to move from a plan with definite but understood risk to one that would have risks that haven’t been examined. Moreover, Britain’s commitment to developing the SSN-AUKUS design and building submarines of the class should not be doubted.

James Curran’s "Questioning AUKUS" series in The Australian Financial Review launches a broadside against the $368 billion project amid claims that the ambitious plan "is a mess and risks leaving Australia with no submarine capability". It reviews domestic construction of Virginias as a Plan B.