OPINION | What will happen to Australia's AUKUS submarines if Donald Trump is re-elected?

"If you are a Sydney householder, you probably have funnel web spiders in your backyard," the commander said. "A bite can make you very sick. However, you would fancy your chances and go out to pick up the kid’s toys at night.

"If you knew there was a hungry panther in your backyard, you wouldn’t go out at all."

A conventional submarine is like a funnel web spider. A nuclear-powered submarine is like the panther—a very powerful deterrent.