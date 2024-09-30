OPINION | The Hunter-class frigate program: delivering less, costing more, taking longer

The 2024-25 Portfolio Budget Statements, issued as part of the Commonwealth budget in May this year, still had an approved budget figure of $7,254 million, comprising $6,243 million for Military Equipment Acquisition and $1,011 million for Other Project Inputs to Capability (page 128). But that amount only covered the "design and productionisation" phase, not the construction of any actual ships.

So when the government announced only a month after the budget was released that it had signed a contract with BAE Systems Australia for the construction of the first three ships, the question was how much the budget had increased to cover that.