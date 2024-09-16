OPINION: "JAUKUS" by frigate: the Mogami-class stealth ships as an $11 billion accelerator

"It provides a unique opportunity to bring Japan right into the middle of AUKUS, not as a partner with anything to do with nuclear submarines, but in everything that makes a warship capable."

Spanish, German and South Korean companies have sold systems to Australia’s military and are well-practised marketers and sellers of defence equipment internationally.

Japan is not a defence exporter and is offering the Mogami-class frigate because it sees real value in deepening the Australia–Japan military and technological partnership given our shared region and its dangers. Australia missed the earlier opportunity to realise this strategic and industrial partnership when we chose not to acquire Japanese Soryu-class subs back in the 2010s, so we are fortunate to have another chance at an even more critical time for our region’s security.