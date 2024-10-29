OPINION | Defence’s recycled autonomy announcements – fool me once, shame on you…

Delivery minister Pat Conroy told us the exercise “stands to advance the development of cutting-edge maritime capabilities that provide strategic advantage”. He added that this is "another example of the ingenuity of Australia’s companies and innovators to partner with Defence and reflects the Albanese Government’s commitment to investing in a future made in Australia".

The ministers told us that "hundreds of uniformed personnel and industry participants from Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States have operated 30 asymmetric capabilities from across the three countries".