Next stage of Noosa River management plan to take effect from January 1, 2026

Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) is continuing the rollout of the Noosa River Management Plan, with the final stages combined and brought forward to commence from January 1, 2026.
MSQ said that, following extensive community feedback and the successful implementation of stages one to five from September 2023, the previously planned stage six and stage seven reforms will be consolidated into a single Noosa River system-wide anchoring restriction.
MSQ said this change will ensure consistent rules across the Noosa River and adjoining waters while supporting MSQ’s ongoing commitment to safe, fair and environmentally responsible use of the waterways.
From January 1, 2026, vessels over five metres in length will be limited to a maximum of 28 days anchoring per financial year across the Noosa River and adjoining waters. However, once the 28-day limit is reached, they must not return until the following financial year.
Long-term on-water storage of vessels at anchor will no longer be permitted. Vessels on MSQ-registered moorings will not be affected.
This includes all waterways and tributaries within the system – including Noosa Sound, Lake Weyba, Lake Doonella, Lake Cooroibah, Lake Cootharaba, the Noosa River Everglades and connected creeks.
MSQ confirms the current number of moorings in the Noosa River will be maintained at 119 (which has been the limit for many years), with no new moorings planned.
From January 1, 2026, MSQ will increase compliance controls to ensure the new anchoring restrictions are being adhered to by the boating community.
Since the commencement of the Noosa River Management Plan in September 2023, around 90 vessels have moved out of the new “no anchoring” zones along the southern foreshore, Woods Bay, Little Woods Bay, Noosa Sound and the northern shoreline of the Noosa River.
In addition, during this time, 32 derelict vessels have been resolved. Of these, 16 vessels have left the river and another 16 vessels were repaired and made seaworthy by the vessel owners after formal instructions were issued by MSQ.