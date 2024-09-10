Four illegal foreign fishing vessels intercepted off WA coast

A Maritime Border Command (MBC) vessel intercepted three foreign fishing vessels in the vicinity of Heywood Shoal on Monday, September 9. A total of 20 crew were identified on board.

Officers boarded and inspected the vessels, identifying 100 kg of salt along with a variety of fishing equipment. In consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), MBC determined a legislative forfeiture be conducted and seized both the fishing equipment and catch.