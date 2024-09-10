Four illegal foreign fishing vessels intercepted off WA coast
Twenty-six fishers have been escorted out of Australian waters without their catch and equipment after four separate vessels were intercepted by the Australian Border Force (ABF) off the Kimberley coast of Western Australia.
A Maritime Border Command (MBC) vessel intercepted three foreign fishing vessels in the vicinity of Heywood Shoal on Monday, September 9. A total of 20 crew were identified on board.
Officers boarded and inspected the vessels, identifying 100 kg of salt along with a variety of fishing equipment. In consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), MBC determined a legislative forfeiture be conducted and seized both the fishing equipment and catch.
One of the four vessels was seized and will be disposed of at sea in accordance with Australian law. The crew were transferred onto the remaining two vessels and escorted out of the Australian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
On the same day, MBC intercepted a fourth foreign fishing vessel near Augustus Island. Six crew were identified before officers boarded and conducted an inspection. In consultation with AFMA, MBC determined that a legislative forfeiture be undertaken.
Officers seized 180 kg of salt, 20 kg of sea cucumber (trepang), 10 kg of shark fin, and a variety of fishing and fishing-related equipment. The vessel and crew were escorted out of the Australian EEZ.
Information about suspicious activity which may impact the security of Australia's borders can be provided to Border Watch online.
Illegal fishing activity in Australian waters can also be reported by contacting CRIMFISH on 1800 274 634 or intelligence@afma.gov.au.