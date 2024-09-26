Foreign fishing vessels with illegal sea cucumber haul seized off Kimberley coast

Between Thursday, September 19, and Saturday, September 21, multi-agency taskforce Maritime Border Command (MBC) detected and intercepted three foreign fishing vessels in the vicinity of Augustus Island, Eclipse Island, and Vansittart Bay in the Kimberley Marine Park.

MBC officers boarded and inspected each vessel and, in consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), seized more than 630 kg of sea cucumber, 325 kg of salt (used for preserving catch), assorted dried fish, and associated fishing equipment. Two of the fishing vessels were seized and destroyed at sea in accordance with Australian law.