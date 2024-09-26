Foreign fishing vessels with illegal sea cucumber haul seized off Kimberley coast
The Australian Border Force (ABF) has seized more than 600 kg of sea cucumber (trepang) following interception of three Indonesian fishing vessels in separate incidents last week off the Kimberley Coast.
Between Thursday, September 19, and Saturday, September 21, multi-agency taskforce Maritime Border Command (MBC) detected and intercepted three foreign fishing vessels in the vicinity of Augustus Island, Eclipse Island, and Vansittart Bay in the Kimberley Marine Park.
MBC officers boarded and inspected each vessel and, in consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), seized more than 630 kg of sea cucumber, 325 kg of salt (used for preserving catch), assorted dried fish, and associated fishing equipment. Two of the fishing vessels were seized and destroyed at sea in accordance with Australian law.
A section of the crew, believed to be Indonesian nationals, were transferred by ABF to the Australian mainland. They will be investigated by AFMA for suspected offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991 (Cth).
In response to increased illegal fishing activity, the ABF has boosted its presence in the region with Operation Leedstrum established in late 2023. This investment has provided additional land-based patrol and response capabilities, additional staffing, patrol vehicles, and a helicopter.
MBC and AFMA have successfully conducted 57 foreign fishing vessel interceptions and successfully prosecuted 30 Indonesian fishers in Australian courts this financial year.