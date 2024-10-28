Expanded defence manufacturing facility in Adelaide to support RAN submarine and surface ship programs

The Woodville North facility features a 4,000-square-metre, custom-built manufacturing workshop and warehouse, equipped with state-of-the-art technology to increase operational throughput, along with an additional 2,000 square metres of office space.

The new building, which replaces Babcock’s operations at Osborne, has been flexibly designed to expand so it can easily cater for the future needs of the Royal Australian Navy’s submarine program, along with a broader pipeline of activities, including, for example, the substantial work required to successfully execute AUKUS Pillar 1 and 2.