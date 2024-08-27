Collaboration to enhance Australia and New Zealand's undersea warfare capability
Babcock Australasia and Submarine Manufacturing and Products (SMP) have established a new partnership to explore new underwater technology and equipment that will provide next-generation sovereign capability to Australia and New Zealand’s defence operations.
The two organisations have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) focused on providing capability uplift in the undersea support space for navy activity and sustainment.
The strategic partnership will combine Babcock’s comprehensive engineering, sustainment, asset management and supply chain experience, with SMP’s expertise in specialised military diving, underwater maintenance, decompression systems, submarine escape and rescue, and all systems relating to sustaining a breathable atmosphere for personnel deployed subsea.
Babcock said strengthening these critical capabilities in Australia will be done in collaboration with local SMEs, thus creating manufacturing and export opportunities that will build industry depth and develop long-term supply chain resilience.
Support and adaptably of current underwater equipment, as well as the development and deployment of new technology, will enhance local capability across multiple applications.