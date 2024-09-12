AMSA launches lifejacket safety initiative

Research from Royal Lifesaving Society – Australia and AMSA continue to report drowning deaths involving people going overboard during recreational boating and commercial vessel operations. The majority of people that lose their lives as a result of going overboard are not wearing lifejackets.

“A lifejacket substantially increases your chances of survival if you go overboard suddenly—if you aren’t wearing a lifejacket at the point of going overboard, chances are you’re not going to have time to put one on,” David Marsh, AMSA National Operations Manager – Regions, said.