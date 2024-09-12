AMSA launches lifejacket safety initiative
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has launched a safety initiative focused on improving attitudes and safety practices around lifejacket wearing on the water.
Research from Royal Lifesaving Society – Australia and AMSA continue to report drowning deaths involving people going overboard during recreational boating and commercial vessel operations. The majority of people that lose their lives as a result of going overboard are not wearing lifejackets.
“A lifejacket substantially increases your chances of survival if you go overboard suddenly—if you aren’t wearing a lifejacket at the point of going overboard, chances are you’re not going to have time to put one on,” David Marsh, AMSA National Operations Manager – Regions, said.
“For commercial vessel operations, it’s a legal requirement to conduct a risk-assessment for when lifejackets should be worn, and have written procedures in place to support this."
Marsh said the most common excuse for not wearing a lifejacket is that they are uncomfortable to wear.
"This is not the case as there are different types of lifejackets on the market including slimline options that are specifically designed for free movement,” he said.