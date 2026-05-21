AFP appeals for public assistance regarding drugs found inside generator

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is seeking public assistance after an estimated 373 kg haul of illicit drugs – including cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA – was found hidden inside a heavy-duty diesel generator in Sydney.
Australian Border Force (ABF) officers examined the consignment in early 2026 after X-ray imaging identified internal anomalies during a routine inspection. ABF officers then contacted the AFP.
The generator was shipped from Mexico, via Malaysia, before it arrived at Port Botany.
A forensic examination of the generator – during which a team of engineers took almost three days to dismantle the machinery – revealed a concealment of a large quantity of illicit drugs, including: 106 one-kilogram blocks of cocaine; another 14 kg of cocaine in vacuum-sealed packs; 250 kg of methamphetamine in white plastic bags; three kilograms of MDMA inside clear vacuum-seal bags; and 800 grams of 2CB (2,5- Dimethoxy-4-bromophenethylamine) in a vacuum-sealed bag.
The total estimated weight of the substances is 373.8 kg.
The AFP seized the drugs and inquiries are underway to identify the criminal syndicate responsible for the importation.
AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Stuart Kimbell said the AFP is seeking assistance from people who may have been approached to help store the generators, or people with mechanical or technical skills who may have been asked about repairing generators or the sale of spare parts.
"This mixed bag of illicit drugs was likely destined for several different criminal groups, to be sold into a range of communities," Det a/Supt Kimbell said. "Despite the elaborate attempt to conceal such a large quantity of drugs, the coordinated efforts of law enforcement ensured these substances never reached Australian streets."