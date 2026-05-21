AFP appeals for public assistance regarding drugs found inside generator

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is seeking public assistance after an estimated 373 kg haul of illicit drugs – including cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA – was found hidden inside a heavy-duty diesel generator in Sydney.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers examined the consignment in early 2026 after X-ray imaging identified internal anomalies during a routine inspection. ABF officers then contacted the AFP.

The generator was shipped from Mexico, via Malaysia, before it arrived at Port Botany.