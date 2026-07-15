AFP, ABF seeking public assistance regarding 500 kg in cocaine found in shipping container

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is seeking information from members of the public after 534 kg of cocaine was found hidden inside a shipping container in Sydney earlier this week.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers examined the consignment, which was bound for Victoria, and identified a significant number of suspicious packages inside the container.

ABF officers inspected the consignment and located 14 duffel bags concealed under a tarp inside the shipping container. Inside each bag was between 30 to 40 blocks of cocaine, each weighing one kg.