Wellington Point Jetty repairs on track for completion by December 2025

Major structural repairs on the Wellington Point Jetty are progressing well, with completion expected by December 2025, weather and site conditions permitting, Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) said recently.
The restoration works, which are managed by MSQ, address problems with the ageing structure, originally built in the 1960s, and will ensure safe and unrestricted access for the community.
Works began in mid-June and include replacing girders and cross beams (headstocks) on several spans, repairs to piles, replacement of ageing decking, painting of handrails and additional solar lighting.
As the works progressed, further investigations uncovered more deteriorated girders than initially expected. These will also be replaced as part of the restoration effort.
The additional repairs will be carried out alongside the planned works, keeping the overall project on track for completion by December.
In addition, and in response to community feedback, MSQ will upgrade the jetty's lighting, increasing the number of solar bollard lights from three to 10. These are designed to meet compliant lighting levels for minimum disturbance to marine life.
MSQ reminds the public to continue to exercise extra caution around the work site, both on the landside and in-water.