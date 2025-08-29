Shoreline protection works begin at Queensland's Snapper Creek State Boat Harbour
Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) is undertaking maintenance and upgrade works to shoreline protections at Snapper Creek State Boat Harbour to ensure they continue to provide long-term coastal protection.
MSQ said the maintenance and upgrade works will better protect harbour land and infrastructure from erosion, improve resilience, and support continuing harbour operations and community access.
Hunter Contractors has been appointed to deliver the works. Construction activities are expected to commence on Tuesday, September 2, and be completed by November 2025, weather and site conditions permitting.
Access will be maintained to the public recreational boating facilities (boat ramps and car park), local businesses and adjacent council-managed parkland.
The scope of works will be confined to two areas within the harbour. Temporary fencing and restricted access will be in place while sections of the eastern rock wall are reconstructed.
Temporary traffic controls will be in place (including a one-way traffic light system) while works are undertaken to the western shoreline along the Esplanade access road.
MSQ urges mariners and the general public to exercise caution around the worksite, both on water and on land, while the repairs are undertaken.