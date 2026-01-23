Pilbara Ports awards contract for Dampier Link Bridge construction

The Pilbara Ports Authority has awarded a contract for the design and construction of the Dampier Link Bridge.
The link bridge will form part of the Dampier Cargo Wharf Projects, which will deliver a multi-user facility expanding the service capability of the Port of Dampier.
Pilbara Ports said the link bridge will strengthen marine infrastructure and support improved shipping services at the Port of Dampier.
Pilbara Ports has awarded the stage two contract for the Dampier Link Bridge to NRW and Brady Marine and Civil (NBJV).
Under the contract, NBJV will design and build a new 57-metre-long link bridge that will connect the existing Dampier Cargo Wharf to the Dampier Bulk Handling Facility.
The works will also include demolishing and removing the existing southern mooring dolphin, piling works, and constructing a reinforced concrete deck.
Construction of the Dampier Bulk Handling Facility is well under way with demolition works, dredging, drilling and blasting complete, and wharf construction in progress.
Pilbara Ports said this facility is on track for completion in the first half of this year, with the link bridge scheduled to be fully operational by late 2026.
The Australian Government has committed a total of $565 million towards common user port infrastructure upgrades in the Pilbara, including $115 million for the Port of Dampier.