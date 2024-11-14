NSW Boating Infrastructure for Communities Grants Program now open for applications

The new $23 million Boating Infrastructure for Communities Grants Program initiated by Transport for NSW is now open for Registrations of Interest submissions.
The program is funded under the $44 million Boating Infrastructure and Dredging Scheme, which was announced in August 2024.
The program will provide grant funding for projects including boating access facilities, disability access improvements, and amenity and service upgrades, as well as strategic plans and designs for future public boating infrastructure.
NSW Maritime Executive Director Mark Hutchings said this funding is going to be a benefit to local boating communities across the state.
"We encourage all councils and community groups to apply for this funding," Mr Hutchings said. "This program will play a crucial role in improving the safety, accessibility, and sustainability of our waterways, benefiting local communities across the state."
The program reinvests funds collected through boating licences, registrations, and other fees back into projects that benefit both recreational and commercial boating communities.
The application process has two stages. The Registration of Interest is a mandatory requirement for a project to be considered for the next stage of Formal Applications.
The deadline for submissions is 12:00 local time on December 19, 2024.
For additional resources, program guidelines, and frequently asked questions, please visit the Boating Infrastructure and Dredging Scheme webpage.