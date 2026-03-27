Dredging to support navigation at Tweed River entrance

The project's sand transport system collects sand from the southern side of the Tweed River entrance at Letitia Spit and pumps it under the river to outlets on the northern side.

Dredging is periodically undertaken to manage sand that is naturally accumulated at the Tweed River entrance. The planned dredging campaign involves removing sand from the entrance and depositing it offshore of Snapper Rocks, Duranbah, Bilinga, and Fingal beaches.

Dredging is subject to environmental controls and monitoring, and boaters in the area are advised to exercise caution when using the Tweed River entrance during this time. Boaters are advised to stay up to date by following the relevant marine notices for the area.