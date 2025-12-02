Construction starts on final stage of revetment wall upgrades at Port of Port Hedland

The final stage of the project will cover sections of revetment from the Port of Port Hedland's berth one to berth three and between the port's berth three and BHP’s Nelson Point berth A, building on earlier works completed at berth three and the Nelson Point Tug Haven.

An $8.6 million contract to complete the final stage of work has been awarded to MGN Civil. Pilbara Ports said MGN has proven capability in delivering large-scale marine and rock armour infrastructure projects.

Pilbara Ports expects the construction to be completed within the next 12 months.