Construction starts on final stage of revetment wall upgrades at Port of Port Hedland

Important works to strengthen port infrastructure are underway at the Port of Port Hedland as part of the final stage of Pilbara Ports' eastern harbour revetment upgrade project.
The project involves renewing degraded sections of the inner harbour revetment wall by installing new rock armour. Pilbara Ports said this will protect the wharf structure from coastal erosion as well as increase cyclone resilience.
The final stage of the project will cover sections of revetment from the Port of Port Hedland's berth one to berth three and between the port's berth three and BHP’s Nelson Point berth A, building on earlier works completed at berth three and the Nelson Point Tug Haven.
An $8.6 million contract to complete the final stage of work has been awarded to MGN Civil. Pilbara Ports said MGN has proven capability in delivering large-scale marine and rock armour infrastructure projects.
Pilbara Ports expects the construction to be completed within the next 12 months.